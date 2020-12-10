€630m in farm scheme payments safe for 2021

The Minister for Agriculture has secured funding for a number of vital farming schemes next year, after the European Commission gave the green light to the Department of Agriculture in recent days.

Some 48,000 farmers in GLAS will receive €202m next year, while €40m BDGP money will be paid to beef and suckler farmers.

€80m in TAMS funding is added to the ANC, Sheep Welfare Scheme, the Burren Programme, Forestry and Organics funds which have been safeguarded.

Caitríona Morrissey is News editor with the Irish Farmers Journal: