“Very weak, but glad to be alive” – Lisa Dillon speaks on Covid

"Very weak, but glad to be alive".

The words of 41 year old Lisa Dillon, who is recovering from a very serious case of Covid-19, which saw her spend a number of days on a ventilator at Letterkenny University Hospital, as her family and friends prayed for her survival.

As Lisa's life hung in the balance, her sister made an emotional plea on the Nine til Noon Show to people to take Covid-19 seriously, and not to assume it's not a disease that only affects the old and the sick.

Today, following her discharge from hospital earlier this week, Lisa herself spoke to Greg Hughes, and repeated that message.

She says on November 13th, it became clear that she was very ill........