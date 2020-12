Údaras na Gaeltachta is to provide €50,000 in funding for the Bád Eddie campaign.

A local committee was established about a year ago, with the aim of placing a replica sculpture at the site of Bád Eddie on Machaire Clochair strand.

Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh, who is also a member of the Údaras board, says the boat continues to have a special significance for locals and tourists..........