There are calls for travel rules to be relaxed for people arriving in Ireland from "red listed" countries.

It's expected to be among the recommendations in a new report out today from the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

The suggested change would mean people from red listed countries wouldn't have to self-isolate if they've tested negative for Covid three days before departure.

Chair of the committee, Kieran O'Donnell, says they also want to make sure testing is affordable.........