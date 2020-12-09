Martin hopeful on January County Final

The 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship Final could be played early in the New Year.

Gerry McLaughlin reports in Wednesday's Donegal Post that a leading Donegal GAA official says he is hopeful that the postponed decider between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill could be played in January.

After covid cases and government restrictions brought a halt to the championship, the county showpiece has been provisionally penciled in for Easter 2021.

Th County Secretary Declan Martin said "I know the CCC has provisionally put in a date in April but hopefully the window will open in January".

He added "Hopefully we will be able to get the senior, minor and u14 finals played in January but we could be heading into another lockdown according to some reports and it will be hard to know"

"Hopefully both clubs will get a few weeks to prepare for the final, but the important thing is that the time frame is there for that to happen"