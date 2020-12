Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will meet in Brussels tonight to try and keep talks on a post-Brexit trade deal alive.

Yesterday the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier described the chances of an agreement as "very slim".

That was despite a breakthrough on an inspections regime for goods crossing between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Cróna Clohissey, Brexit spokesperson for Chartered Accountants Ireland, says many Irish business owners haven't prepared at all..........