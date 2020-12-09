Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’ this evening

Management have confirmed that Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this evening.

This has resulted in ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital with patients currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed in the hospital.

Once again, the hospital reminds the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and if your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service, in the first instance.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but does so strictly in order of medical priority and apologises for the long wait times.

The Outbreak Control Team at the hospital continues to meet daily and is working with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital.