Leisure facilities set to reopen in Derry and Strabane

Derry City and Strabane District Council Leisure Centres will reopen to the public for gym sessions and lane swimming only from Friday.

Derg Valley Leisure Centre, the Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex and Riversdale Leisure Centre will all reopen whiles users must continue to pre-book their sessions at derrystrabane.com/leisure.

In line with the lifting of restrictions by the NI Executive, group fitness classes will remain suspended however Functional Individual Training Zones have been introduced as an alternative to classes during this period.

Fit Zones at the Foyle Arena are not available, however members can book a space at Templemore Sports Complex instead while sessions will also resume at Derg Valley LC and Riversdale LC.

Leisure Centre users must arrive 'gym ready' as shower and changing room facilities are currently closed.

Vending machines will be operational but on-site cafes remain closed and drinking water stations will be placed out of use so users are advised to bring their own drinking water.

Users will be required to sanitise on arrival and departure and to adhere to strict social distancing measures.

Members who wish to reactivate a freeze on their membership can do so by contacting memberships@derrystrabane.com.