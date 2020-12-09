Irish Water tackling supply issues in SW Donegal

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are investigating problems with the output from the Owentskna Water Treatment Plant, which is affecting Glencolmcille, Malinmore, Malinbeg, and surrounding areas.

Irish Water says reduced water production and increased water demand were first experienced on Sunday, and crews have been working to reconfigure the network and restore water to the areas affected as quickly and as safely as possible.

The reservoir is now being refilled, so low pressure and some outages may be experienced for a number of hours.

Statement in full -

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in Glencolmkille and surrounding areas following operational issues at Owentskna Water Treatment Plant

Issued Wednesday December 9 - Irish Water is working closely with Donegal County Council investigating reduced water output at Owentskna Water Treatment Plant and increased water demand in the area. Affected areas include Gleann Cholm Cille, Málainn Mhóir, Málainn Beag and surrounding areas in Co Donegal.

Reduced water production and increased water demand were first experience on Sunday, December 6. Irish water responded to the supply interruption and crews worked hard to reconfigure the network ensuring that water was restored to customers in Glencolmkille. Works are underway again this morning to restore water to areas affected as quickly and as safely as possible.

Residents and businesses in these areas may experience low water pressure and/or outages this morning while the refilling of water reservoirs is underway.

Once reservoir levels have recovered, normal water supply will begin to be restored. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these works are underway. There are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene or handwashing. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply such as not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Irish Water is working at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when reduced water pressure and outages occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Donegal County Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.