So far this year, 136 people have lost their lives on Irish roads, 10 of them in Donegal.

Today, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group launched its annual Christmas campaign with the theme "You Can't Turn Back Time".

A video has been released exploring the moment a Garda knocks on a door after a fatal road collision to tell a family that a loved one has been killed.

Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle says it's a stark scenario, but it happens all too often........