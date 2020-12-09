Bradley pips Horgan to PFAI Managers award

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has been named the P-F-A-I Player of the Year for 2020.

Byrne who- helped Shamrock Rovers to win their first league title in nine years is the first player since fellow Dubliner Jason Byrne to win the award in back-to-back years.

His boss Stephen Bradley has won the Premier Division Manager of the Year award.

After safely securing their top flight status Ollie Horgan was one of the nominee for the Manager award but once again the Finn Harps Manager just missed out.

Bohemians winger Danny Grant is the winner of the P-F-A-I Young Player of the Year Award.

Drogheda centre forward Mark Doyle is the First Division Player of the Year after the title win while the man who engineered that success Tim Clancy has won the First Division Manager of the Year.

Midfield maestro Denise O'Sullivan has taken the International Women’s Player of the Year while Spurs full back Matt Doherty is the Irish Overseas Player of the Year.