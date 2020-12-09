Academic predicts another 12 months of Covid

An infectious disease expert says it could be the end of 2021 before we're back to the 'old normal.'

It's after 215 more cases of Covid 19 were confirmed in the latest figures, with one further death.

Ireland's national 14 day incidence rate per 100-thousand people is now 80.2. Donegal continues to be almost three times that, at 220.5, with 22 new cases confirmed yesterday.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen says it could be December of 2021 before life returns to the way it was before the pandemic............