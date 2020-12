A further 5 people with COVID-19 have died

Meanwhile, 227 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, 26 of the new cases are in Donegal.

The national 14-day incidence rate now at 79.5 while Donegal's is 226.8.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says there were 8 new admissions into ICU today, which is the highest in a 24-hour period since spring.

He's urging the public not to let their guard down, as health officials prepare to start vaccinating in early 2021.