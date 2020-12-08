Valuable oyster bags stolen at Inch Island

An investigation is continuing into two separate incidents of theft at The Pier, The Grange, Inch Island.

Both thefts happened last month from the same victim.

The first theft occurred between Friday the 27th of November at 10.30pm and Saturday the 28th of November at 2am.

A total of 15 full oyster bags were stolen from the Pier on that occasion.

A further theft occurred at the same location between 2am and 2pm on Friday the 4th of December when 3 full oyster bags were stolen.

Gardai say that both incidents had the same injured party who is at a loss of quite a bit of money as a result of these thefts.

Anyone who has information in relation to these thefts are being asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station.