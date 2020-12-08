TD welcomes almost €3m Bonus pay to Donegal PUP recipients

A Donegal TD has welcomed the announcement that a Christmas Bonus of almost €3m is to be paid into the bank accounts of over 10,000 Donegal people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The Christmas Bonus of €2,974,255 is to be paid into the bank accounts of 10,389 Donegal people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The 100% Christmas Bonus will be paid mainly to pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents.

One of the first groups to receive the Christmas Bonus are recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the news and has urged people in Donegal to continue to shop local and support local businesses.