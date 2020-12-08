SF call for paid leave for domestic violence victims

Sinn Féin has progressed legislation through the Dáil that will provide for a statutory entitlement to domestic violence paid leave.

The legislation is set to be debated in the Dáil this week and is said to come at a time when services which provide support for victims of domestic violence in Donegal have been calling for increased funding and support.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn along with Deputy Pearse Doherty have both raised the need for increased support for such services in Donegal with the Minister.

Deputy MacLochlainn says there haven't been enough resources for local groups to date: