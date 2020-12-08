PSNI and Gardai conduct search of land at Killea Reservoir

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, with support from An Garda Siochana, have conducted a search of land at the Killea Reservoir on the border of Derry and Donegal.

Police say this is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Derry City and Strabane Area Coordinator Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said the search operation today covered a large area of land at the Reservoir and officers from the Police Service were supported by colleagues from An Garda Siochana.