A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Sligo town.

It happened on John Street at around 9.45pm last night.

The man in his 50s was taken to Sligo University Hospital but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The road remains closed for a forensic examination to take place.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is being asked to contact Gardaí in Sligo.