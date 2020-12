Two tyres have been slashed on a car in Ballybofey.

The incident happened at some stage between 10.30pm on Wednesday and 2.30pm on Thursday last in the Silverwood area.

A resident in that area had parked their car outside their home and discovered later that the tyres on the car had been slashed.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who resides in that area and who may have observed anything that may assist with our investigation to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.