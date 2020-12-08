Government must seize opportunities for North West – Ibec

The Government is being urged to use opportunities presented by the economic recovery to enhance the quality of life of the North West's regional economy.

There's concern that while the pandemic has had an impact on the region, other issues such as Brexit, climate change and funding deficits in our higher education sector were already affecting the North West.

It's widely thought that the region is the most vulnerable to the Brexit fall-out with fears that this combined with the current crisis will severely impact certain areas and households.

Helen Leahy Senior Regional Policy Executive with Ibec has been outlining a number of key priorities for the Government:

