Donegal Athletics mourn loss of Hugo Duggan

The funeral will take place on Thursday of Hugo Duggan, who died yesterday.

Hugo was a legend in Donegal sport - he enjoyed tremendous success in

the sport of athletics and was the first athlete from the county to win

a national title when he claimed long jump gold more than 50 years ago.

The Milford man went on to become one of Ireland’s best ever sprinters

and long jumpers and wore the Irish vest with pride over a brilliant career.

He still holds the Ulster and Donegal record for long jump and won a

total of seven national senior long jump titles; a world masters in

Melbourne in 1987, and he was inducted into the Donegal Athletics Hall

Of Fame in 2017.

His popularity was such that tributes have been coming in from right

across the athletics community - Hugo was a former member of Cranford

AC, Lifford and Finn Valley AC

And he played a major role in the development of sport in his home town

of Milford - not just in athletics

He played soccer too with Fern United and was also a keen fly fisherman.

In a beautiful tribute, Milford Athletic Club referred to the part Hugo

played in the formation of their club - and the success he enjoyed as a

juvenile coach - offering inspiration and encouragement to do your best

regardless of the result - a legacy money can't buy

The late Hugo Duggan - may he rest in peace