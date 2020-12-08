Department urged to be ‘generous’ in CPO for three school campus

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is urging the Department of Education to be 'generous' with the landowners of the proposed new site for the three school campus in Buncrana.

The public advertisement for the site was published this week and follows recent confirmation by the Education Minister that a compulsory purchase process has commenced to secure a site for the new campus.

Securing the site is said to be the first essential step in the process.

But local Cllr Rena Donaghy says at this stage it would be ideal to have an agreed CPO: