Cllr Albert Doherty has been elected as the new Chairperson of Donegal Education and Training Board.

The Board of Donegal ETB is made up of twelve elected representatives, two staff, two parents, two local industry and three sectoral interest representatives.

Donegal ETB is the largest education and training provider in the county, managing fifteen out of the twenty-seven post-primary schools in Donegal.

Cllr Gary Doherty was elected Deputy Chairperson.