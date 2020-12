Black ice is reportedly affecting some areas in Donegal this morning.

While primary routes have been gritted, some of the minor routes are untreated.

Motorists are being advised to drive with care on the Letterleague road outside Letterkenny and the road at Brockagh.

Gardai also issued a warning over black ice last night following a crash in Ballybofey.

People are also being advised to assume no road is ice free.