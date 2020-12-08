215 new cases nationally, 22 in Donegal

215 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 here, and another patient has died.

74 of the new cases were recorded in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth and 11 in Limerick.

The national average infection rate over the last fortnight is 80.2 per hundred thousand people.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate stands are 220.5 per 100k

210 people are being treated in hospital, eight more than yesterday -- with 31 in intensive care.

At Letterkenny University Hospital there are currently 30 confirmed cases with none in ICU.

There are 28 new cases in Derry City & Strabane District area while their seven day incidence rate is 179.2 per 100k.