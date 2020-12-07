Wednesday set as deadline by EU to reach Brexit deal

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have been speaking by phone this afternoon.

It comes as Wednesday has been set as a deadline by the EU to reach a Brexit deal.

Despite ongoing negotiations over the weekend the two main stumbling blocks remain the same.

The EU and UK can't agree how to handle the topic of fisheries, access to UK waters and a potential transition period for EU boats leaving them.

The level playing field is also an issue - basically governing things like the level of state aid the UK could give its companies and what advantage that might incur over EU competitors.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it will be difficult to reach a deal - but something needs to happen soon.

This evening is the second time in 48 hours Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen have spoken by phone and there will be another push on to get a deal before the EU council summit later this week.