Ten Donegal schools to share over €500,000 in funding

Ten primary schools are set to benefit from an allocation of over €500,000 as part of the Summer Works Scheme.

A total of €31m is to be shared among 275 school projects nationwide under the scheme.

The money will go towards the likes of roof works and toilets facilities.

In a statement, Minister Charlie McConalogue said the funding gives schools a good lead in period to plan and deliver on the projects for summer 2021.

“10 primary schools across Donegal will benefit from €506,421 for projects such as roof works and toilet facilities.

These are vital projects that will improve the school facilities.

“School communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context.

“Projects approved under the Summer Works Scheme are in addition to the €160m minor works funding provided by Fianna Fáil in the Department of Education already. This shows the commitment of my Party to delivering real and meaningful improvements across the education and schooling system.

“I would like to thank the school communities across Donegal for all the hard work and dedication this year and in particular to the Principles who applied for the Summer Works funding. This work does not go unnoticed” concluded Minister McConalgue.