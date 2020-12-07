Restaurants struggling to get staff for Christmas

Restaurants are struggling to get staff for Christmas, amid fears of a third lockdown in the New Year.

Workers moving to jobs in supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as a reluctance to come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, are leading to staff shortages.

It's claimed employees may decide not to return to the workplace, as they may only have a few weeks' work before Covid-19 restrictions are re-introduced in January.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland says it's hard to entice workers back: