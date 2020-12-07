Pringle calls for survivors’ access to remaining reports on Mother and Baby Homes

A Donegal Deputy is calling for survivors' access to the remaining commission reports on Mother and Baby Homes.

The Government is being urged to provide the details of the sixth interim report of the Commission of Investigation and the final report to the former residents and survivors of the homes.

Deputy Pringle says supports for survivors must also be in place when the reports are finally published.

He says the issue has been dragging on for quite some time, and those affected need and deserve answers: