Man arrested following search and arrest operation in the Brandywell area

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, supported by District Police in Derry City and Strabane have conducted a search and arrest operation in the Brandywell area of Derry

today.

A 21 year old man was arrested and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

Derry City and Strabane Area Coordinator Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said the search and arrest operation today was in relation to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA and to ensure the public are kept safe.

Police say a mobile phone and a notebook were seized during the search and the man who was arrested is being questioned in custody.