LYIT has highest number of disadvantaged students nationwide

A new study has revealed that Letterkenny Institute of Technology has the highest proportion of disadvantaged students nationwide.

The study by the higher Education Authority shows that around 25% of the 5,000 at the LYIT are categorised as disadvantaged based on their home address; just 3 per cent are categorised as well-off.

This compares with a national average across the higher education sector of 10% who are disadvantaged.

LYIT also has the highest proportion of students reliant on grant aid.

President Paul Hannigan says the report demonstrates the success of the LYIT and shows that a postcode does not affect opportunities in education: