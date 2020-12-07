Colmcille 1500th commemorative year officially launched

Donegal County Council and Derry City & Strabane District Council are working in close partnership and have many joint projects and events planned to commemorate the 1500th anniversary of St Colmcille's birth.

The programme which is being officially launched today, has been developed based on extensive consultation undertaken with a number of relevant bodies.

The overall project is being supported by the North West Development Fund, in conjunction with and supported by The Executive Office and The Irish Government.

Further projects are in development and supported by other funding bodies and the Councils.

Historian Brian Lacey says he was a hugely important figure:

The programme includes:

Appointment of Colmcille 1500 Project Manager to coordinate the Colmcille 1500 commemorations;

Conservation works to selected Columban archaeological and built heritage sites;

Major cross-border exhibition on the life of Colmcille curated by Donegal County Museum and the Tower Museum in partnership with The Nerve Centre;

Colmcille Digital Schools’ Folklore Project coordinated by the Donegal Library Service and Libraries NI in association with The Nerve Centre;

Production of an educational resource pack for primary schools on the life and legacy of Colmcille;

Academic conference organised by the Magee College campus of Ulster University;

Cross-border production by An Grianan Theatre of Brian Friel’s play ‘The Enemy Within’;

Many more events are planned by both Councils and by many other stakeholders in Donegal, Derry and further afield, and will be promoted throughout 2021.