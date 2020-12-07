Coll pens new deal at Brandywell

Derry City have this morning announced that Ciaran Coll has signed a new two year deal with the club.

The defender joined City from north west neighbours Finn Harps at the

start of the 2019 campaign and enjoyed an impressive first season. He

was voted the Fans Player of the Season at the end of that season.

The St. Johnston man's decision to stay at City is a timely boost for

the club after the departures last week of midfielder Gerardo Bruna,

defender Ally Gilchrist and goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.