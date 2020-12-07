Care home residents in NI among the first to receive Covid vaccine

Another nine people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 397 new cases.

Nearly 2,200 people were tested in the space of 24 hours, with an 18 per cent positivity rate.

Over the past week, 602 children have got the virus, and 241 people over 80.

The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines will start in the North tomorrow.

Care home residents will be among the first to receive the new Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann says they will be a top priority, with deployment to care homes expected in the coming days.

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in the North on Friday, with vaccinators due to start receiving the jab from tomorrow.