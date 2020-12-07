Ann-Maries great run in Spain

It was another good weekend for Donegal athlete Ann-Marie McGlynn who put in a fantastic performance at a marathon event in southern Spain on Sunday morning.

Recent months have seen an almost non existent athletics calendar

throughout the world.

However, for McGlynn, the journey to Valentia was well worthwhile, with Ann-marie running an excellent time of 2.35.28 in a marathon held for elite athletes only.

She finished in a highly creditable 4th position in the F40 category.

The race was run under blue skies in crisp, early morning conditions.

The half marathon, run in conjunction with the full Marathon, produced

the world's fastest ever half marathon in the men's race.

This race was also totally dominated by African athletes. The winner,

Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie, set a new world record time of 57.32.