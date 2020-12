There have been a further 242 Covid-19 cases and no new deaths.

76 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway and 14 in Louth.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now 80.4 - down from 89.2 this day last week.

But Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says Ireland's seven day incidence rate is increasing: