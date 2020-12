A 'vaccine buddy' is being proposed for nursing home residents to ensure safe visiting continues in the new year.

Nursing Homes Ireland has asked the Health Minister to allow a nominated visitor get the vaccine with a resident as part of the State's new implementation plan.

That's currently being worked on, with the final details expected before the Government on Friday.

Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, says a 'vaccine buddy' system would benefit