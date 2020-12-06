Patrick McGarvey signs first pro deal with Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced that Patrick McGarvey has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The goalkeeper has progressed through the Finn Harps Academy and has now joined the senior setup.

The young goalkeeper is the fifth player to be confirmed by the club ahead of the 2021 season.

Head of the Harps Academy Kevin McHugh was quick to praise McGarvey’s attitude as well as his ability: “We (Academy staff) are delighted to see Patrick sign his first pro contract, it’s the whole reason we work so hard behind the scenes to provide this stage for players to develop.

Without talking about his obvious abilities as a goalkeeper, his strongest values are his attitude. I have used Patrick as an example to many of our younger players in the past, and will continue to do so. His hunger to improve after knock-backs and desire to compete is something that will stand him in great stead going forward.

Credit to Ollie and his coaching staff for taking in a 15yr old a number of years ago to First team training, I have no doubt this has helped his progression and confidence to date.

This is just the start for him and he needs to kick-on now in 2021 and become even better than he was in 2020”.

U19 Head Coach Tommy Canning echoed McHugh’s sentiments: “I'm delighted for Patrick that he has signed his first professional contract with Finn Harps. Patrick is a wonderful young man with a lot of ability. However more importantly he is dedicated to improving his levels which shows through his commitment and dedication.

It's a huge success for the academy and rewarding for all academy coaches as we see a young player move through the pathway and fulfill his dream of becoming a professional footballer.”

Despite beginning the 2020 season with the U19 National League side, injury to Tom McDermott saw Patrick called up to the First team to deputise for Mark Anthony McGinley.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told club media: “Paddy is a good lad and isn’t shy about putting the work in. He’s still very young and has a long way to go but this is the first step for him now and he's on the right track.”

Speaking after the signing, Patrick was keen to thank those who had helped him in his career so far: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a pro deal with the club. Coming up in the U15s it's every boy’s dream to sign for the first team so I am over the moon. I’d like to thank all the coaches I’ve worked with who have helped me get to where I am now, particularly David and to Kevin for putting me forward to train with the Senior team.

Being involved and a part of the dressing room last season was a great experience, learning off the rest of the lads who took me under their wing and really made me feel part of the group. Especially Mark Anthony and Tom who couldn’t have been better with me.

Ollie and the club have shown great faith in me by giving me a two year deal so hopefully I can kick on now next season.”