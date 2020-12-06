Businesses urged to promote shoplifting crime prevention measures

Gardai in Donegal are urging all retailers during the Christmas Shopping season to adopt and promote shoplifting crime prevention measures

It comes as a female was arrested for shoplifting offences at a number of stores in Letterkenny yesterday.

Gardai say she was charged to appear in Letterkenny District Court on a later date.

To discuss security measures for business premises, the Crime Prevention Officer can be contacted at Letterkenny Garda Station. Further information can be found on www.garda.ie/en/crime-prevention