A number of arrests made and cars seized at Garda checkpoints

Gardai say it was a busy day within the Donegal Division yesterday as a 'Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force Operation' took place.

Checkpoints were conducted along the border by Gardai and the PSNI. Some checkpoints were also attended by the Road Safety Authority and Social Welfare & Immigration Officers as well as other specialist units.

As a result of the Operation, Gardai say a number of people were arrested, several searches were conducted resulting in significant detections under the misuse of drugs act and a number of vehicles were seized.



In a separate incident Gardaí in the Milford District seized cash and a quantity of cocaine yesterday afternoon as part of searches performed with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

Gardai say one male was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.