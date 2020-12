301 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Republic.

Dublin had the highest number at 119, followed by Donegal with 32, 16 in Cork and 13 each in Kilkenny and Kildare.

The national rate of infection is static on yesterday at 80.7 per hundred thousand -- with the highest rates in Donegal, Kilkenny and Louth.

There were no further deaths recorded among patients.