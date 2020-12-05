North West Strategic Growth Partnership meeting discuss Brexit & Covid-19 challenges

The importance of cross border collaboration to deal with the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit was highlighted at the recent meeting of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both Governments and officials from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The meeting heard about the ongoing collaborative work by the two Councils to drive ambitious growth plans for the North West in terms of economic growth, investment, physical and environmental development, social and community cohesion and well-being.

The Partnership also discussed deepening collaborative working with Central Government in both jurisdictions, across a range of key themes.

Updates were provided on the level of investment and support being provided by NI Government while senior civil servants from An Taoiseach's Office gave an overview of activities and priorities agreed by Government for the region.

Central to discussions was Covid-19 and the how the region is working collaboratively in dealing with the pandemic. Department of Health officials from both jurisdictions spoke of the high level of work being done on a North South co-operation level to manage the pandemic and plan for recovery.

A plenary session looking at investment in the region's third level education offering was presented by representatives from LYIT, Donegal ETB, Ulster University and the North West Regional College, while a discussion was also had around a Green Transformation Framework and a North West Planners Forum.