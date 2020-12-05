LCG Chairman pays tribute to Michael Crossan

One of the leading figures in Donegal Community Games passed away on Friday.
The sudden death took place of Michael Crossan, a Cavan native who made Donegal his home.
Outside of his duty with the Defences Forces, Michael was a driving influence for young people in sport and worked equally as hard dealing with the local press in his P.R.O role, one which seen him receive a National Award for his work in 2017.
He was also involved with athletics and schoolboys football.
Gerry Davenport is chairman of Letterkenny Community Games...