LCG Chairman pays tribute to Michael Crossan

By
admin
-
Michael Crossan on duty at the NW10K. Photo Brian McDaid

One of the leading figures in Donegal Community Games passed away on Friday.

The sudden death took place of Michael Crossan, a Cavan native who made Donegal his home.

Outside of his duty with the Defences Forces,  Michael was a driving influence for young people in sport and worked equally as hard dealing with the local press in his P.R.O role, one which seen him receive a National Award for his work in 2017.

He was also involved with athletics and  schoolboys football.

Gerry Davenport  is chairman of Letterkenny Community Games...

