Gerardo Bruna, Ally Gilchrist and Peter Cherrie are the first players to leave Derry City following the conclusion of the League of Ireland season.

The Candystripes finished the season in seventh and exited the FAI Cup at the Quarter Final stage.

Bruna used social media to announce his departure.

Gilchrist missed a large portion of the season through injury and has now joined Shelbourne for next season whilst, Cherrie was between the sticks for Declan Devine's side for the past two seasons.