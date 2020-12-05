Arranmore to light up this evening!

Volunteers on Arranmore Island have come together to spread some festive cheer as the Island will light up this Christmas.

With many families feeling the pressure of the pandemic and many unable to return home over the festive season, it is hoped the gesture will bring some cheer during this difficult time.

Highland Radio will also take part by lighting their 40 ft mast at Mamore.

Maureen McCafferty is one of the volunteers of the Soilse Árainn Mhór group, she says there are a few surprises in store this evening:

Switching on of lights can be viewed live this evening at 4:45pm on the Soilse Árainn Mhór Facebook Page.