46 disability services users in Inishowen in need of respite services

Donegal County Council is to write to the Health Minister, the Minister of State for Disability and the HSE to highlight the need for increased provision of respite beds and residential support for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Donegal.

Inishowen Councillor Albert Doherty previously raised the issue at the recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West where it was revealed that 46 users of disability services in Inishowen alone are in need of respite services but only one bed is currently available at Riverwalk, Carndonagh.

Councillor Doherty says additional supports are vital: