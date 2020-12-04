Restaurants and hotels reopen, NI to follow suit next week

Hotels, restaurants, cafes and pubs that serve food can re-open their doors today as Covid-19 restrictions continue to be eased.

Indoor dining will be allowed - however with extra measures and only pubs with a kitchen on-site can welcome back customers.

People are being advised to pre-book a table for a meal.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland says it is safe......

Meanwhile, plans are being put in place for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland next week.

The North is in its third lockdown, and second since the beginning of October.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill has been outlining what will happen on this day week.........