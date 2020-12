It's reported this morning that the medical diagnostics company Randox is building a new Covid testing laboratory at its Dungloe facility, with capacity for up to 30,000 tests a day.

The Irish Times is reporting that the company expects to create up to 50 new positions as part of the move.

Randox Teoranta, opened in Dungloe 12 years ago, and currently employs 110 people.

Last month, the company opened a testing facility at Dublin Airport.