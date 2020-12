Power outages are affecting a number of parts of Donegal this afternoon.

Hundreds of homes in Milford, Rossgier and Glencolumbkille are currently without electric as strong winds continue to batter the county.

ESB say power should be restored to all areas by 5pm this evening.

A status yellow wind warning for the entire country remains in place until tomorrow morning at 6am.

Motorists in Donegal are urged to drive with care due to fallen trees and debris in some areas.