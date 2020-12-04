No Brexit deal would mean chaos – Flanagan

The Minister of State for European Affairs says the bones of a draft Brexit trade agreement are there in most areas, but fisheries and some other issues remain a stumbling block.

Thomas Byrne was speaking as British and EU negotiators resume their talks in London, with less than four weeks to go until the transition period ends.

Minister Byrne says the reality is if everything is to be ratified by December 31st, a deal must be done in a matter of days............

Midlands-Northwest MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan says he believes there will be a deal in the coming days......